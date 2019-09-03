Adil a certainty; Rowllin, Brandon and Mandar are work in progress

AUGUSTO RODRIGUES | NT

Panaji

The India football team left for Guwahati on Monday after training for twelve days in Goa leaving behind a trail that the team would have benefited with more training time together under coach Igor Stimac before they face Oman in the FIFA 2022 Qatar World Cup qualification match on Thursday.

Stimac had a twelve day window with the boys before the Kings Cup, another twelve days before the Inter Continental Cup and now another 12 before the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualification round starts. From the practice the boys were put through in Goa, it was evident that it would have been better if the boys and the coach had more time together because progress was evident but the story incomplete.

“It would have been better had I got more time with the boys instead of having to prepare for the two tournaments we participated in. But I am not complaining because we had to comply with commitments made before I joined. But, yes that time would have helped me train the boys better,” Igor Stimac told The Navhind Times.

In the twelve days in Goa, the players were put through a lot drills. The drills varied everyday with the progress in attitude of players and the approach of the new Indian coach. Stimac wants India to win and to start winning fast. That change can come about with a quick change in India’s attitude to football. Till then, like the coach, all football fans can keep hoping.

Goa’s Adil Khan is a sure start for India’s game against Oman. He will partner Sandesh Jhingan as stopper and the duo will marshal India’s defense till a time another player proves he is a better bet. Sandesh will lead the defense and could probably be Stimac’s choice for the captain’s band.

“Sandesh controls the defense and all play revolves around him. He is the back bone of the team; the mainstay of the team,” Stimac told journalists during an interaction and his focus on Sandesh was evident during the twelve days of training in Goa.

Mandar Rao Desai cannot be ruled out in the left back position nor can he be confidently ruled in because he still needs to prove himself among the back four. Stimac believes Mandar has the potential that needs to be nurtured. How long Stimac is ready to wait or how long Mandar keeps Stimac waiting will be a question that unfurls as the tournament progresses.

Rowllin Borges and Brandon Fernandes are two players from Goa that Stimac has in the midfield. Rowllin has been tried as a withdrawn midfielder– playing just on top of Sandesh and Adil whilst Brandon was seen training on the left, at times in front of Mandar.

Both players have their unique style of play and both were used together with the main set that Stimac practiced with. Rowllin employed his quick, deft passing style and moved rapidly for the ball and Brandon was tried with set pieces – for corners, flag kicks and even penalties. When they will start or whether they will start will largely depends on Stimac’s assessment of India’s opponents.

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Sandhu looks to be Stimac’s choice below the horizontal and Sunil Chhetri upfront with Udanta Singh eating a big piece of the pie. During the training in Goa, it was evident that age is catching up with Sunil and that explains why he was at end of some training sessions singled out for exercises to improve his ‘explosive power’ a pre-requisite for strikers today.

Stimac had during the 12 days tried different approaches to get his idea to the boys and in the last two days concentrated on corner set pieces; direct free kicks set pieces; indirect set pieces and even training with goalkeepers on how to play the ball when they were in possession.

The understanding of players in the new style of play was evident through training. However, how much they will be able to translate into reality against Oman will need to be seen. India does not have a record against Oman that it can boast of.

The going against Oman will be tough and Stimac is aware of it. If India loses after an exciting game Stimac’s scoreboard will read: Stimac +: If it ends as a draw: Stimac +++; and if India wins: Better days for football in India under Stimac.