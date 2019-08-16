Administrators of Central Zone, North Zone communidades fail to prepare budgets

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Following frequent disclosure of various irregularities in different communidades around the state, it has now been revealed that the Administrators of Communidade for Central Zone and North Zone have not prepared the budget for the financial years, 2018-2019 and 2019-2020.

Coming out with this information, the District Collector (North Goa) stated that the Administrators of Communidade for Central Zone and North Zone will finalise these budgets by October 2019.

Furthermore, as per the information received from the District Collector (South Goa), the Administrator of Communidade for South Zone has already prepared budget for both these financial years.

As per the officials information, the total liability of the government towards the salaries of communidade staff under the North Zone is Rs 8,48,902, while those under the South Zone is Rs 25,02,530. There is no liability towards the salaries of such staff under the Central Zone.

For Communidades, the source of income to pay the salaries of their staff are deramma received from the Communidades, processing fees collected, lease income of rented premises and bank interest accrued from the fixed deposits of the Communidades.

The Administrator of Communidades of South Zone, Margao has not paid the salary to their staff from November 2018 till date, due to lack of funds, whereas the Administrator of Communidades of North Zone, Mapusa, and the Administrator of Communidades of Central Zone, Panaji have paid the salary to their staff.

Meanwhile, a number of representations have been received by the government as regards the errors in the official translation of the Code of Communidades, from Portuguese to English.

Incidentally, in pursuance of the observation of the High Court of Bombay at Goa that there is a need to prepare an authentic translation of the Code of Communidades, the government had taken up the related task, and the same was entrusted to Egipcio Noronha Rodrigues.

For this purpose, Rodrigues was authorised by the directorate of official language to undertake the work, and the senior advocate, Manohar Usgaonkar reviewed the translation of the Code, being well versed in Portuguese law.

These representations received by the government suggest corrections such as insertions of places/ locations, clauses and legal terms, in addition to change in the amounts, replacements of words, and so on.

The representations were subsequently referred to Usgaonkar, for reviewing the same and offering his comments. Accordingly, the senior advocate has furnished his comments, which are presently under examination of the government.