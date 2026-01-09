‘AI-based models for Marathi, Konkani is need of the hour’

Special Correspondent

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that prosperous languages like Marathi and Konkani should not be limited to communication, but further effectively used in education, research, administration and industry.

He said developing artificial intelligence (AI)-based language models, besides translation techniques, voice recognition technology and digital material for such prosperous languages is the need of the hour.

The Chief Minister was addressing the inaugural session of the 21st World Marathi Conference – Shodh Marathi Manacha 2026 – at Kala Academy Complex, as head of the reception committee. Noted Goan scientist Dr Anil Kakodkar was also present as president of the three-day conference.

Sawant said that the National Education Policy 2020 is a policy aiming to bring about fundamental changes in the education system, and which gives special emphasis on education in mother tongue so as to bring about intellectual and emotional growth of children, thus providing fresh energy to their creative development.

“Education in mother tongue makes the thoughts clearer and imbibing of the concepts becomes effortless,” he said, pointing out that education in mother tongue is not insistence on a particular language but foundation for strong thoughts in confident new generations.

Sawant said that if science, technology and advanced knowledge are taught through languages like Marathi and Konkani then education becomes more encompassing and effective.

“The modern generation communicates with advanced technology, is willing to openly accept new ideas and has the capacity to compete at the global level,” Sawant said. He said youth have excelled in areas like digital medium, data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and it is important that all these benefits go to the local languages.

Noted Goan industrialist Anil Counto was presented the Jagatik Marathi Bhushan Sanman on the occasion, while actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar was honoured with the Kala Jeevan Gaurav Sanman.

Sawant said that during its long and consistent journey – right from the glorious saint tradition in Maharashtra to the modern literature – Marathi language has not only become a legacy of the past but also a language that reinvents itself, dares to ask questions and travels into the future as a breathing language.

The festival, which will conclude on January 11, will have around 20 sessions on different topics.