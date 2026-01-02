AI, health & tourism startups among eight selected for Rs 10L seed grants

Special Correspondent

Panaji: Eight startups were selected for seed capital grants under the Goa Startup Policy 2025 at

the 10th Empowered Committee Meeting convened by the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communication (DITE&C) at Mantralaya on Friday.

The high-powered committee, chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and co-chaired by IT Minister Rohan Khaunte, evaluated 27 applications, after which 16 startups were recommended to the committee, ultimately selecting ventures spanning healthcare technology, artificial intelligence, tourism, and digital accessibility. Each approved startup stands to receive one-time financial assistance of up to Rs 10 lakh for developing a Minimum Viable Product (MVP).

“The level of innovation we witnessed today reaffirms that Goa is rapidly emerging as a serious contender in India’s startup landscape. Through the Seed Capital Grant Scheme, we are ensuring that founders receive the crucial early support they need to transform ideas into scalable businesses,” said Khaunte, pointing out

that the government is committed to nurture an ecosystem where start-ups can innovate, grow and make Goa a home for long-term success.

Among the selected ventures, Home Health Healer will provide home-based healthcare services with remote patient monitoring capabilities, whilst Reverse Infinity Private Limited has developed an AI-driven platform for proactive healthcare and early disease detection. Dumfries Vision is working on AI-enabled retinal screening solutions, addressing critical healthcare gaps in preventive diagnostics.

The approved list also includes Vishkar Modernizing Construction, which offers virtual reality and AI-based immersive walkthroughs for the construction sector, and Incluseer, an AI-powered digital accessibility platform promoting inclusivity. Sevaco has created a micro-task marketplace connecting citizens with students for everyday services, whilst Buraa offers a tourism discovery platform for dining and activities—particularly relevant for Goa’s tourism-dependent economy.

Vindaloo Entertainment Private Limited, a regional over-the-top platform featuring curated short-form content, completes the roster of approved ventures.

Besides the evaluation, ten student projects from engineering institutions across Goa received Rs 50,000 each under the newly launched Campus Innovation Scheme.

Sawant and Khaunte presented cheques to students from institutions including Goa College of Engineering, Padre Conceicao College of Engineering, and Don Bosco College of Engineering.

Notable student projects include next-generation femur implants using advanced materials, industrial safety systems employing computer vision, a Konkani language learning model, and assistive wearable devices for the visually impaired that translate sign language into text.