AI vehicle checking system faces flak over challan errors

Panaji: The rollout of Goa’s Artificial Intelligence-based border surveillance system, Goa Vehicle Authentication (GoVA) system, to digitally verify vehicle documents at state borders has come under criticism over incorrect challans, traffic congestion and data integration gaps.

The glitches in the system have led to protests and temporary suspension at some locations and are currently operational only at the Mollem checkpost.

Due to the faulty functioning of the system, several motorists have received penalty notices even after being cleared. Vehicle owners are given seven days to either rectify discrepancies or pay the fine. The issue has been reported largely by vehicle owners from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana, where PUC data has not been fully integrated into the VAHAN system.

“The pollution certificate database of these states is not integrated with the Vahan system, which is causing these discrepancies. We are rectifying all valid complaints, and whichever challans are being issued incorrectly is being cleared off,” said a senior traffic department official.

At the Polem checkpost, repeated system errors resulted in congestion and public protests, following which the AI camera system was temporarily suspended. “For properly integrated vehicles, verification takes 15 to 20 seconds. Non-integrated vehicles are diverted for manual checks, creating bottlenecks,” the official said.

Authorities said the system is crucial for ensuring vehicles entering Goa carry valid documentation and for strengthening regulatory compliance. The system has also generated data on interstate vehicle movement patterns, aiding traffic planning and policy formulation. Challenges have also emerged in number plate recognition, particularly with slanted or non-standard plates and BH-series registrations.

Under GoVA, fines range from Rs 2,000 for first-time insurance violations to Rs 10,000 for missing PUC certificates, while repeat insurance offences attract a penalty of Rs 4,000. Vehicles exceeding permissible age limits are denied entry. Incorrect challans can be cancelled by submitting documents via WhatsApp or email, avoiding in-person visits.

The next phase of implementation is planned at the Patradevi checkpost once infrastructure and integration issues are addressed.