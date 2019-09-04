Ajgaonkar hits back at Chodankar, asks him to demand Kamat’s resignation

NT NETWORK

Mapusa

Deputy Chief Minister and Sports Minister Manohar (Babu) Ajgaonkar on Tuesday lashed out at Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar saying that the latter should first ask the Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat to resign over his failure to hold National Games when he was the chief minister.

Earlier, Chodankar had said that Ajgaonkar should tender his resignation over the issue of National Games, which prompted the minister to hit out at Congress.

Ajgaonkar, in a press statement, said that “the Games was first supposed to be held in 2011 when Congress government was in power with Digambar Kamat as the chief minister. He failed to host the Games, but neither anybody demanded his resignation nor he himself offered to resign on moral grounds. So why the demand for resignation now?”

Ajgaonkar further said that “the dates have been given by Indian Olympics Association without any difficulty. So Chodankar should not have any problem with it. As a true Goan, he should have been rather happy that we will not be paying Rs 6 crore, the hosting fees which were earlier demanded by

IOA.”

“Being a vice president of Goa Olympic Association (GOA), how can he (Girish) go against president and secretary. GOA president Shripad Naik and secretary Gurudutt Bhakta were with us throughout. So how a vice president can object. He (Girish) should first resign as GOA vice president and then make statements,” the Sports Minister said.

Ajgaonkar also dared Chodankar to take legal recourse if he or the likeminded people in the Congress party think that something wrong has happened. “Chodankar has no moral right to ask for my resignation or level allegations against government’s working,” he stated.