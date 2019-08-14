Ajgaonkar rubbishes allegations over beach cleaning, safety contracts

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Rubbishing allegations made by the GPCC chief Girish Chodankar over the beach cleaning and beach safety contracts, the Minister for Tourism Manohar Ajgaonkar, on Tuesday, in a press note issued here, has stated that “there is nothing illegal about the continuation of the agency’s services as the works carried out are to the satisfaction of the Department of Tourism and the state government.”

Ajgaonkar said that the opposition Congress is no judge on the worth of works carried out by the beach cleaning agency, and added that “the government has extended their contract several times and paid them accordingly for their services , which no other agency or local contractors would have been able to execute.”

The government, he said, is in the process of finalising appointment of a beach cleaning agency, and is following a foolproof and transparent process.

He has further stated that Goa Tourism believes in Goem, Goenkar and Goenkarponn and will ensure that the new contract will follow a thorough compliance for comprehensive and systematic disposal of garbage as per the solid waste management guidelines.

He also stated that “the government can explore various options for beach cleaning if wishes to as demanded by the opposition.”

Stating that the opposition Congress is habituated to making baseless allegations, the Tourism Minister said that he was surprised over the statements made by Chodankar, misguiding the general public and was even more surprised that the GPCC chief has made statements days after he (Ajgaonkar) had already given a detailed reply on the issue in the just concluded monsoon session of the Goa Legislative Assembly.

“Even the Leader of Opposition, Mr Digambar Kamat was convinced by the reply. We are following the entire procedure of tendering for selecting a beach cleaning agency and it is in the final stages,” the release quoted Ajgaonkar as

saying.

Even with regards to giving extensions to the agency for beach cleaning, he stated that the orders were given based on the Goa Financial Rules (GFR) 184 and after taking all financial approvals for the same.

“If anyone feels there is corruption and illegalities they are free to approach the courts of law and prove it,” he has added.