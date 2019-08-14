Wednesday , 14 August 2019
Ajgaonkar rubbishes allegations over beach cleaning, safety contracts

August 14, 2019 Goa News 2 Views

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Rubbishing   allegations made  by  the GPCC chief Girish  Chodankar  over the beach cleaning and  beach safety  contracts, the Minister   for  Tourism  Manohar Ajgaonkar,  on Tuesday, in a press note issued here, has stated that  “there  is  nothing illegal  about the continuation  of the agency’s services as the  works  carried  out are  to the satisfaction of the  Department   of Tourism and the state government.”  

Ajgaonkar  said that the  opposition Congress  is  no judge  on the  worth of works  carried out  by the  beach cleaning agency, and  added that  “the government  has  extended their contract  several times and paid them accordingly  for  their services , which no other agency  or local contractors  would have been able to execute.”

The government,  he said,  is in the process  of  finalising    appointment  of a  beach cleaning agency, and   is  following a foolproof  and  transparent  process. 

He has further stated that  Goa Tourism  believes  in  Goem,  Goenkar and  Goenkarponn and  will ensure that   the new contract   will   follow a  thorough  compliance  for   comprehensive and  systematic  disposal  of garbage   as per the  solid waste   management  guidelines.

He also stated that “the government can explore  various options for beach cleaning if wishes to as demanded by the opposition.”

Stating that the  opposition Congress  is habituated to  making baseless allegations, the Tourism Minister  said that  he was surprised   over the  statements made by Chodankar, misguiding  the general public and was even  more  surprised   that  the GPCC chief  has made  statements  days after  he (Ajgaonkar) had already  given a detailed reply  on the issue  in the  just  concluded   monsoon session  of the  Goa Legislative  Assembly. 

“Even the Leader of   Opposition,  Mr Digambar Kamat was convinced  by the reply. We are following the entire procedure of tendering   for selecting a beach cleaning  agency  and it is in  the final stages,” the release quoted Ajgaonkar as
saying.

Even with regards  to  giving  extensions  to the  agency for  beach cleaning, he  stated that the orders were given  based  on the Goa  Financial Rules  (GFR)  184 and  after taking all financial approvals  for the same. 

“If  anyone  feels there  is corruption  and  illegalities they are free to  approach  the courts of  law and  prove it,” he has added.

