Alert sounded as water level of Bicholim, Valvanti rivers rising

NT NETWORK

Bicholim/Sankhali

Heavy rain in Bicholim since the last three days has once again paralysed life and led to an alert being sounded in the taluka as the Valvanti river in Sankhali, Bicholim river, Chapora river in Sal, Paar and the Mhadei rivers were flowing at a dangerous level on Saturday.

With many areas inundated due to the heavy showers, people faced a lot of difficulties during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

As water is being released from the Tillari dam in the neighbouring state of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has directed the disaster management cell in Bicholim to remain alert in order to avoid any tragedy in Sal village. He has also directed the authorities at the Tillari dam to monitor the release of water to avoid any flood occurring in Sal.

Speaking to reporters, Sawant said that as per information provided by the Tillari dam authorities, water is being released from the dam at 91.624 cubic metres per second which has resulted in the water level of Chapora river rising.

People residing in villages located along the banks of Chapora river have been asked by Tillari irrigation project authorities to monitor the situation and take precautionary measures. The message was communicated through Goa’s water resource department. The villagers have also been told not to venture into the river.

Bicholim mamlatdar Praveenjay Pandit has appealed to the people of Sal, Mencurem, Dhumase and other nearby villages to contact the Bicholim control room in case of any emergency.

Due to torrential rain in the Tillari catchment areas on Saturday evening and the release of water from the dam, a footbridge over Chapora river linking Sal and Ibrampur has been flooded and could even get submerged. People of both the villages have been asked not to use the footbridge.

Pandit said that although the water level of Bicholim river has been rising, there is no danger of flood as of now, as an existing retaining wall can resist water upto the level of eight metres. He said all the four gates of Anjunem dam have also been opened since the last few days so as to maintain the dam water level. There is a possibility of water levels of the Bicholim and Valvanti rivers further rising as a result of this, he said.

Speaker and Bicholim MLA Rajesh Patnekar and Zilla Panchayat member Sanjay Shetye reviewed the situation in Sal and other areas of Bicholim on Saturday. Sources said that the Ghoteli bridge was submerged in the evening.

Water resource department engineer K P Naik said that pumping of water is in progress in Sankhali and Bicholim. “In Sal village, the water level is rising fast and it has reached upto the Bhumika temple; low-lying areas are getting submerged. We are in touch with the locals,” he said.

Meanwhile, there were reports of trees collapsing on houses and roads in Bicholim on Saturday. Fire personnel in the taluka were kept on their toes, as they had to address several complaints. A house belonging to one Jaidev Kumbharjuvekar collapsed partially at Karapur. Fire personnel subsequently cleared the debris of the damaged part of the house. Talathi inspected the site and a report of the estimated property loss will be submitted to the mamlatdar, said sources.