Aliston’s lone goal seals quarters spot for Ugem Rising Club

Dicarpale

A first half strike in the 25th minute by attacking medio Aliston D’Souza was enough for Ugem Rising Club to register a solitary goal win over St Anthony’s SC, Assolda and enter the quarterfinals of Our Lady of Fatima Cup Football Tournament played at panchayat grounds, Dicarpale on Wednesday.

The all important goal which proved to be the match winner came off following a brilliant cross from the right flank to Aliston D’Souza who took in his stride two rival defenders before unleashing an angular shot that had no answer from rival keeper Johnson Fernandes.

The match as such belonged to both the teams with the proceedings going on level terms in terms of passing and positional play.

Both the teams had equal scoring opportunities. St Anthony’s SC, Assolda who created good openings in either sessions of play could have levelled the score had their strikers taken the chances that came their way.

Assolda’s attacking medio Joel Fernandes who impressed a great deal went on sending some slicing passes in both the sessions to the front men, who failed to deliver. Benson Fernandes had two chances each in either session of play but his shots were safely collected by Ugem Rising keeper Jesico D’Costa.

Assolda’s Succor Fernandes created a flutter in the 55th minute of the second session when he raced into the box and blasted a thundering shot which whizzed past the keeper, missing the mark narrowly.

Shailesh Velip, Sezvil Rodrigues, Desmond Pereira and Macson Da Costa impressed for Ugem Rising with their positional play and good passing.

Had Ugem Rising strikers converted all the chances the script of the match could have ended with a higher score but conversion could not come easily since the defence of Assolda stood rock solid.

It was a great move that Ugem Rising celebrated with a goal in the first session when a fine cross was taken full advantage by Aliston D’Souza whose angular shot completely stunned the Assolda keeper who also had a fine day under the bar.

In the last few minutes of play both the teams went into a defensive move and even as Assolda team sent some long tries, their efforts were not enough to find the goal.

On the other hand, Ugem Rising Club appeared content as they finished the match with a goal in their favour to march into the quarterfinals.