All sewerage connections to be completed in a year, says CM

The PWD Minister Deepak Pauskar has assured that he would to complete sewerage network within one year. The Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has decided to make sewerage connections compulsory for all households and warned that he would snap the power connection of those who do not take a sewerage connection.

During question hour, PWD Minister Deepak Pauskar told house that out of 16,000 connections 4000 connections had already been given. The process of giving the remaining connections is in progress.