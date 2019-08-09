Breaking News

All taxis on the road & Goa Miles to continue

August 9, 2019 Video News 4 Views

It’s all over. One by one, all the taxi operators’s associations have called off their indefinite strike. The last was North Goa who called it off on Friday. That too without Goa Miles App being scrapped.

This is the first victory of Dr Pramod Sawant after taking over as the chief minister. While Goa miles is firm on their stand that they will drop at hotel, and if booked will pickup at hotel too .

 While, on Friday morning, the North Goa Taxi operators called off their strike after discussing their future steps at a meet held at Calangute.

