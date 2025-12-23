All three Sattari ZP seats in BJP kitty with massive margins

NT Reporter Valpoi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won all the three Zilla Panchayat seats in the Sattari taluka, with candidates securing large victory margins in Nagargao, Querim and Honda.

In Nagargao, BJP’s Premnath Dalvi topped the poll with 11,369 votes. Independent candidate Dhaku Shelke finished second with 1,194 votes.

In Querim, BJP’s Nilesh Parwar won with 13,264 votes. Congress candidate Ayush Kerker received 1,136 votes.

Honda saw BJP’s Namdev Chari winning with 11,751 votes defeating RGP’s Deepak Varak who secured 1,107 votes. Congress candidate Kashinath Thakir received 821 votes.

Congress failed to cross the 1,000-vote mark in two constituencies, while RGP crossed the four-digit mark in two. AAP remained in triple digits in Nagargao and Querim.

“This is a decisive victory for the BJP — a clear mandate from the people of Sattari for development, stability, and strong local leadership,” said Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.