Alternative To Plastic

State cannot implement plastic ban without giving people an alternative

The Goa Assembly has passed yet another amendment to the Goa Non-Biodegradable Garbage (Control) Act to ban the use of plastic carry bags to make the state plastic-free. The government has empowered itself by inserting Section 3A in the law to ban the manufacture, transport, distribution, wholesale, retail sale, usage, storage and import of plastic carry bags or items made of plastic or Styrofoam. The government seems set: it has promised that the rules needed for effective implementation of the law, which is going to be enforced from January 1, 2020, would be framed at the earliest.

It must be noted that the state government has been promising to make Goa plastic free for the past two decades. So the people may take the government’s latest promise with a pinch of salt. Environment Minister Nilesh Cabral, who is accountable for checking pollution, swears he is not going to make any relaxation under the pressure of the plastic manufacturing lobby. If the government is really sending a final warning to plastic manufacturers that it is serious in implementing the law this time, nothing could be better. If the government really acts tough, the plastic manufacturers and users would fall in line.

The latest amendment provides for stiffer penalties against violators. While manufacturers could attract penalties ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 3 lakh together with imprisonment extendable upto three months, individuals could pay fines ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 and be sent to jail for up to five days. The fine for burning plastic in public place would be in the range of Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000. The fact that commercial establishments would be liable for payment of fines which could be four to ten times imposed on common people should hopefully serve as deterrence. However, providing for stiffer penalties alone would not help curb use of plastic. It is necessary that the rules are firmly and uniformly applied.

And laws are not going to be enough. The government has to provide alternatives to businesses and consumers. Plastic has become indispensable to businesses dealing with consumers, whether it is retail or grocery or restaurants. The government has failed to give people an acceptable alternative to plastic. Plastic use has grown over the years and despite the serious problems it has caused, the government has not replaced it with non-polluting bags. Plastics are majorly responsible for squalor in villages and towns and for environmental degradation and death of animals.

The first law to ban plastic was made in 2000 by Manohar Parrikar during his first stint as chief minister. Since then several amendments to the law have been made but the state government failed to effectively implement any. The presence of plastic everywhere is not owing to any defect or deficiency in law but the failure of the government to effectively monitor the scene and force the manufacturers and suppliers and wholesalers to distribute only such plastics as were permitted. Over the years the government announced a deadline for ban on plastic several times but failed to implement it. A few civic bodies tried to ban plastic bags, and a few panchayats also did too, but their efforts did not succeed as there were no restrictions imposed in the rest of the state.

Chemicals used in plastic manufacture can have carcinogenic effect. As the government has set January 1, 2020 as the new date, it should immediately help wholesalers and retailers set up channels of distribution of alternatives. It is necessary to find an acceptable type of non-polluting bags for carrying fish, meat and such items. The ‘alternatives’ provided by vendors are not safe and convenient to handle for the consumers. It is actually messy.

The government must implement the ban uniformly throughout the state. They must designate officials to enforce the ban and train them to distinguish between polluting and safe bags. Awareness about alternatives and about penalties for violations of the law should be created among people in the next two or three months. The Pramod Sawant government must not let one more plastic ban turn into a failure as had been the case in the past.