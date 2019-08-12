Ambelim pip Cuncolim, reach final

Chinchinim: Ambelim SC entered the final of 22nd Our Lady of Merces Soccer defeating Cuncolim Union 6-5 via the tie breaker after the teams played a 1-1 draw in the regulation time at church grounds, Chinchinim on Sunday.

Both teams had chances to surge ahead in the first half but messed up all the opportunities that came their way as the strikers were unbale to guide the ball in from close distance.

The second session saw both the teams mostly resorting to some defensive play and only accelerated the proceedings in the closing minutes.

Ambelim went into lead in the 60th minute when Ralf Fernandes worked his way down the right flank and after dodging two rival defenders, struck with an angular effort to beat the Cuncolim Union keeper R Gaunkar.

Five minutes later, Cuncolim Union created a great move that culminated into a goal as striker Daulat Dessai banged the ball in in the 65th minute to beat the Ameblim SC keeper Benny Silva.

Both the teams matched each other well in all the departments of the game but appeared to be rather goal shy in guiding the ball inside the nets, when opportunities came on either side.

The defence of both the teams appeared quite sound and were alert throughout the proceedings.

In the tie breaker Ambelim SC proved to be the better shooters, scoring accurately through Ralf Fernandes, Desmond Fernandes, Samson Fernandes, Stevan and Arwind Fernandes.

Cuncolim Union could find the mark only through Krishna Shirodkar, Edny Fernandes,Rosario Carvalho and Bharat Gaoncar. Ambelim SC will now meet Don Bosco Oratory in the finals scheduled to be played on Aug 15.