Amit Shah, Gadkari to visit Goa this month

Panaji: Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah and Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will visit Goa later this month to attend events related to their respective ministries.

They will also take a stock of the ongoing Sangathan Parv – the nationwide primary membership drive of the Bharatiya Janata Party – being carried out in Goa.

Coming out with this information, general secretary of the state BJP unit Sadanand Shet Tanavade told the pressmen on Sunday that the primary membership drive of his party, which commenced on July 6, has till date, managed to register 1.8 lakh members in the state. “We are targeting registration of 4 lakh members of the party in Goa,” he added.

“Shah, who is also the national president of the party, as well as Gadkari will guide the state BJP unit as regards this ongoing primary membership drive, during their visit to Goa,” Tanavade informed.

It was further informed that former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is the national convenor of BJP’s membership drive, and Arun Chaturvedi, the joint membership in-charge of the party, will also visit Goa to review the ongoing Sangathan Parv in the state. Chouhan will be in Goa on August 11, while Chaturvedi will visit the state on August 8.

Tanavade also informed that the active membership drive of the BJP will start from September 11, followed by the organisational elections of the party to elect booth, Mandal, district and state level committees of the BJP.