Amit Shah to arrive in Goa today

Panaji: Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah will arrive in Goa on August 22 to chair the 24th meeting of the Western Zonal Council in the city.

Shah, who will visit Goa for the first time after taking over as the Union Minister for Home Affairs is expected to discuss broad range of issues including boundary-related disputes, security and infrastructure-related matters like road, transport, industries, water and power.

Issues pertaining to forests and environment, housing, education, food security and tourism are also on the agenda. The Western Zonal Council was set up in 1957 with the objective of resolving disputes and irritants between Centre and states and among the respective states in the designated zones.

The meeting will be attended by the representatives of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa and Union territories of Daman, Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, his deputy Nitin Patel, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will attend the conclave. The Administrators from Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu will also be present.

State secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party Sadanand Tanavade said that Shah has a busy schedule and will not hold any party-level meetings during his visit to Goa. “The local party office bearers would, however, meet him at the Dabolim airport on his arrival,” he added.