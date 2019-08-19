Andrade brace takes DBO Fatorda into final

Manora: A brace of goals by Francis Andrade and a goal from Frazer Miranda enabled Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda to over come Rossmann Cruz SC, Nagoa-Verna 3-1 and enter the final of Manora Youth Cup football tournament played at Manora grounds, Raia on Sunday.

Francis Andrade who impressed a great deal for Don Bosco Oratory team scored in the 23rd and 30th minute while the other goal for the winners came from Frazer Miranda in the 55th minute.

Rossmann Cruz SC pulled a goal back through Frazer Rodrigues in the 30th minute.

Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda made their intentions known right from the beginning as they launched attacks relentlessly, using both the flanks.

After persistent efforts, Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda went into lead in the 23rd minute when attacking medio Cliff Miranda crossed the ball to Francis Andrade who lost no time in sending an angular effort to beat rival keeper Pranav Kotharkar.

Andrade thereafter completed his brace for the day with a 30 yard strike in the 33rd minute.

Rossmann Cruz who looked dangerous with their attacking approach to the game pulled a goal back through Frazer Rodrigues when Savio Fernandes passed the ball to him from the right flank.

The second session saw Don Bosco Oratory having a much say in the game and as the team carried out some fine moves, they bulged the nets for their third goal through Frazer Miranda in the 55th minute following a flag kick, which Frazer headed in.

Midway into the second session, Rossmann Cruz carried a flurry of raids in which Noel D’Silva, Christo D’Mello, Savio Fernandes and Frazer Rodrigues played a major part to do the attacking. But try as they would they would not find the mark as the Don Bosco Oratory defence stood

firm.

The Don Bosco Oratory keeper Swizel Pereira also played his part well under the bar by briging some smart saves off Savio Fernandes and Frazer Rodrigues who played a massive role for Rossmann Cruz SC.

Don Bosco Oratory will now meet Youth of Manora in the final scheduled to be played on Aug 25.