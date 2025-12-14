Anjuna’s Diaz club sealed, fire safety NOC revoked

VP’s demolition order was stayed on July 8 this year

Panaji/Mapusa : The joint enforcement and monitoring committee for Bardez on Sunday sealed the premises of the Anjuna-based Diaz Pool Club and Bar. The action came after the Fire Department revoked the no-objection certificate (NOC) of the club owing to fire safety violations.

Fire officials during an inspection found violations of fire safety norms by the establishment. An official from the department said several shortcomings came to light during the inspection – combustible material like bamboo and other material was found stored in the premises; some fire prevention equipment were found to be not

working etc.

Consequently, based on the inspection report, the Directorate of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) revoked the NOC which was granted to the premises earlier this year.

The official said the action is part of the directions issued by the department to conduct audits of all such clubs in the state.

The department has instructed its divisional officers to carry out inspections of various business establishments in their jurisdictions to verify if they have obtained the fire safety NOC, and to check whether the fire prevention measures are in place.

There has been push for the enforcement of fire safety following the devastating inferno that claimed 25 lives last week in the nightclub Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said the particular nightclub had not obtained an NOC from the department.

Diaz Pool Club and Bar is another establishment that had received relief from the Directorate of Panchayats against a demolition order issued by the Anjuna-Caisua panchayat about five months ago.

The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for December 18.

The village body initiated action against the club earlier this year after it was allegedly found operating without a panchayat NOC.

After completing the necessary procedures, the panchayat issued a demolition order to the club owner on July 4, 2025, citing the absence of mandatory permissions, including technical clearances.

Subsequently, the club owners approached the additional director of panchayats seeking relief from the demolition order. On July 8, 2025, the additional director passed an ex parte order granting a stay on the demolition.

Following the stay order, Diaz, touted as Goa’s 1st luxury pool club, continued to operate despite the demolition notice. During this period, the club was in the news for allegedly playing loud music.

Since May 2025, the Anjuna police booked the club twice for noise-related violations.

The Anjuna–Caisua panchayat filed an application before the Directorate of Panchayats seeking to vacate the stay order.

A panchayat member, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the application was filed on the grounds that the club was operating illegally without a valid trade licence.

A hearing in the matter was held on December 9, during which a status quo was ordered. The case has now been posted for further hearing on December 18.