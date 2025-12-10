Arpora fire: ‘Open to judicial probe’

Further notices may be issued depending on inquiry, says Sawant

Panaji: With the state government drawing flak, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the government will consider appointing a judicial inquiry into the deadly fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora once the magisterial probe report is submitted. The fire, which broke out around midnight last Saturday, claimed 25 lives.

Speaking after a high-level meeting with Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte, Chief Secretary Dr V Candavelou, Director General of Police Alok Kumar and tourism stakeholders at the Mantralaya, Porvorim, Sawant said further notices may be issued to additional officers depending on the inquiry findings. “The government is committed to full accountability and will act on the recommendations of the seven-day magisterial probe,” he said.

Sawant warned that strict action would be taken against any illegality or unsafe practice in the tourism sector. “Action would be taken against any official, including IPS or IAS officers, if found exerting pressure to allow illegal activities at the nightclub. If evidence emerges against any official or Minister during the inquiry, action would follow without exception. Two of the three suspended government officers have appeared before investigating officers,” Sawant said.

The third, former Arpora panchayat secretary Raghuvir Bagkar, has not responded to the police notice. Sawant said Bagkar would be arrested if he fails to appear before the investigation agency.

The Chief Minister outlined steps taken after the incident and said no nightclub or establishment will be allowed to operate without valid permissions and licences. He said the government will demolish structures built without approval.

Sawant said casinos in Goa have full safety and security measures in place, adding that they possess valid fire licences and undergo regular inspections by the fire and emergency services department.

Delhi court declines interim relief to Luthra brothers

Mapusa: In the Arpora nightclub fire case, the Delhi Rohini Court on Wednesday heard the anticipatory bail plea filed by co-owners of Birch by Romeo Lane, brothers, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, who fled to Phuket. The court declined to grant interim protection and posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday. Advocates Siddharth Luthra and Tanvir Ahmed appeared for the accused, while Senior Advocate Abhinav Mukherjee and advocate Surjendu Shankar Das, Standing Counsel for Goa, represented the state. Goa Police strongly objected to interim relief, stating that the brothers’ immediate travel booking indicated an attempt to evade investigation.

Goa Police investigations have revealed that the Luthra brothers booked flight tickets to Thailand within an hour-and-a-half of the massive fire that broke out at the nightclub in Arpora on December 6, at a time when police, fire personnel and other agencies were engaged in rescue operations.

Former Arpora panchayat secretary Raghuvir Bagkar again failed to appear before police despite repeated summons. Police said he will face action for non-compliance.

Meanwhile, Ajay Gupta, the third co-owner of Birch by Romeo Lane, who was detained in Delhi on Tuesday, was produced before a Magistrate by the Goa Police team.

After medical examination, he was brought to Goa on transit remand and placed under arrest.

Anjuna police have so far arrested six persons, including four managers of the nightclub — Rajiv Modak (49), chief general manager; Priyanshu Thakur (32), gate manager; Rajveer Singhania (32); bar manager Vivek Singh; and general manager Bharat Singh Kohli (49) from Delhi — under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Police are also tracing Surinder Kumar Khosla, against whom a LOC has been issued, and are verifying the role of other officials linked to the club premises. Documents and registers related to Survey No. 150/0 of Arpora have been attached to the Arpora-Nagoa village panchayat office and are being examined.

New fire safety guidelines for industries

Panaji: The Inspectorate of Factories and Boilers has issued new fire safety guidelines for industrial establishments following the Arpora nightclub inferno that claimed 25 lives on Saturday midnight.

The guidelines, aimed at preventing and controlling fire incidents in factory premises, state that companies must ensure their fire detection and firefighting systems are in good working condition and suited to the type of fire hazard associated with their operations. Factories are also required to maintain an onsite emergency plan with detailed control measures under Rule 90VV of the Goa Factories Rules, 1985.

The guidelines state that roads and passageways within industrial premises must be maintained to allow safe evacuation and access for firefighting. Buildings and sheds where explosive or highly inflammable substances are manufactured, used or stored must be adequately protected against lightning. They further mandate that in areas where there is danger of fire or explosion due to the accumulation of inflammable material, all electrical apparatus must either be excluded from the area of risk or be flameproof to prevent ignition.

Fire safety procedures also include having an adequate number of fire exits on each floor and building, a fire alarm system audible across the premises, periodic inspection of electrical installations to minimise the risk of short circuits and a valid NOC from the fire department, among other measures.

The guidelines, signed by Chief Inspector of Factories and Boilers Anant Pangam, were issued in response to the December 6 fire tragedy. They state that apart from the measures suggested by the state government, factory managements must adopt any additional precautions required based on their operations and susceptibility to fire hazards.