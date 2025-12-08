Arpora fire tragedy: Lesson and an eye opener

Juino De Souza

The recent unfortunate Birch by Romeo lane night club fire tragedy at Arpora that has taken away 25 innocent lives also leaving several others who are still battling burn injuries has caught widespread national and international media attention Goa and while the people are shocked, the unfortunate episode has no doubt brought disrepute to Goa which is a popular tourist destination more so as questions are being asked as to how a fire tragedy of such magnitude could have occurred in the first place?.

While the police are investigating and the truth will soon come out, one allegation is that fireworks were lit during a dance performance which caused the fire, the other story doing the rounds is that there was a cylinder blast which may have ignited flammable materials and wooden constructions which contributed to the fire spreading rapidly.

Who is responsible for the mess? What about the lapses and violations of fire safety regulations? It is alleged that there was no provision for emergency exit or safe evacuation or fire alarm or fire prevention system? Why was the night club allowed to operate without valid NOC from the fire department? Why was there lack of enforcement by other government agencies specially the police, excise, GST, FDA. Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) etc?.

Although some amount of compensation has been announced, can money compensate for the emotional / mental trauma and the physical and financial suffering the families of the victims are undergoing? Can we blame those innocent employees and the tourists who could not comprehend about the lurking danger?

The nightlife scene in Goa is indeed a major attraction and we are all aware how illegal night clubs and pubs are mushrooming all over the coastal belt in Goa? Is such an economy in the name of promoting tourism good for the overall health of Goa? Although the residents in the coastal areas have been complaining of the surge of nightclubs playing loud music after the 10 pm and operating without proper licenses, nobody seems to bother as most night club owners are well connected with the political establishment and which is why they dare to operate openly without government permissions.

This tragic incident serves as a lesson and an eye opener and sounds a warning that if such lapses and negligence are allowed to continue there could be further risk to human life and many more fatalities in future. People’s lives are simply not too cheap. The government cannot abdicate its responsibility by dismissing the whole issue as an unfortunate tragic mishap and by merely ordering a magisterial enquiry and safety audits? The culprits need to be booked and dealt with stringently. Unless there is widespread public concern this serious issue will soon be forgotten and government will never realize the implications.

It is the urgent need of the hour that we need strict compliances of the laws. Therefore the state government headed by the Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant should immediately order to crack down on all such illegal dance bars, night clubs, pubs and other such night entertainment spots.

(The writer is former State Information Commissioner)