Arpora sarpanch, former p’yat secy get extended interim protection

NT Reporter

Mapusa

The Additional District and Sessions Court at Mapusa on Friday adjourned the hearing on the anticipatory bail applications filed by Arpora–Nagoa Sarpanch Roshan Redkar and former Arpora panchayat secretary Raghuvir Bagkar until December 16, after the Anjuna police sought time to file their say on the matter.

The court also extended interim protection from arrest to both applicants.

During Friday’s hearing, the prosecution requested additional time to enable the police to prepare

their reply.

Counsel for the accused, senior advocate Nitin Sardesai, raised no objection. The court then adjourned the matter to December 16 and extended interim relief.

Redkar and Bagkar approached the court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with the Birch fire case, stating their apprehension that the police would arrest them. While granting interim protection earlier, the court imposed conditions requiring them to appear before the investigating officers when required, cooperate fully, refrain from making any inducement, threat or promise to persons acquainted with the case, not tamper with evidence or influence witnesses, and not leave the state. Speaking to the media, Sardesai said the prosecution sought time on the grounds that they did not have sufficient time to prepare their reply.

“We gave no objection to the same. The judge was pleased to give them time and now the matter will be taking place on December 16. In the meantime, the ad-interim anticipatory bail that has been granted has been extended till the next hearing,” he said.