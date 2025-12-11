Arpora sarpanch, former p’yat secy get pre-arrest bail

Panaji : The District and Sessions Court, North Goa, on Thursday has granted interim anticipatory bail till the next hearing to Arpora-Nagoa Sarpanch Roshan Redkar and former panchayat secretary Raghuvir Bagkar (currently under suspension) in connection with the Birch by Romeo Lane fire tragedy that killed 25 persons.

Both approached the court fearing arrest. The next hearing is scheduled for Friday.

While granting interim relief to Redkar, the court observed that, prima facie, his arrest appears to be sought only because he had issued a trade licence to the restaurant/club at Arpora.

“Thus, prima facie, the applicant is not directly connected with the occurrence of the alleged incident or the alleged crime,” the court observed.

It further noted that Redkar had appeared before the police, “thereby prima facie indicating that the applicant has intentions to co-operate with the investigation”.

The court added that custodial interrogation did not appear necessary. In Bagkar’s case, the court made similar observations, stating that prima facie his arrest also appears to be sought solely on the ground that he issued the licence.

It found that he, too, was not directly connected with the incident and that custodial interrogation was not required.

Earlier, police had questioned Redkar and attached all documents and registers relating to the property from the Arpora-Nagoa panchayat.

Police had also summoned Bagkar for questioning, but he had not responded earlier.

Later in the day, Redkar, along with his lawyer, as well as Bagkar appeared before the Anjuna police.

Both of them said that they will fully cooperate in the investigation.