Arpora tragedy exposes nexus between politicos, illegal biz

Amresh Parab

Panaji: The fire tragedy which killed 25 persons at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub at Sankwadi in Arpora last week has once again brought to light the alleged nexus between those in ‘power’ and those operating the nightlife activities in the coastal belt of the state.

Members from the Opposition have claimed that such illegal outlets cannot run without political blessings. Sources said that even some police and government officials have reportedly faced ‘political’ pressure to ‘go slow’ when they attempted to take action against such business establishments, especially nightclubs, spas and massage parlours etc.

While the top brass in the police department has denied any political pressure, the ground reality, however, is different. A police officer, on condition of anonymity, claimed that “if you don’t listen to them (those in power), then transfer is imminent”. “At times, the pressure is too much on police officers to ‘bend’ rules; however, some know how to handle such pressure…and prefer to walk away from the posting,” said the police officer.

Citing an incident, another police officer said, “Once a police team had gone for a surprise raid at a nightclub in the coastal belt. However, the raid had to be called off owing to a ‘phone call.’”

The officer said that later “they” (the influential persons) tried to justify claiming that the raid was called off, as there were allegations of harassment by police.

Referring to the Birch by Romeo Lane, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said, “Despite a demolition order from the panchayat, this nightclub was operating with the blessings of this corrupt government. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and his cabinet colleagues should come clear on this.”

On Sunday, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Patkar had said, “For years, the Congress party has repeatedly warned the government about rampant illegalities, unregulated nightlife operations, violations of safety norms and the deep nexus between the ruling establishment and certain commercial interests.”

Referring to the incident, Aldona MLA Carlos Ferreira said, “This tragedy is nothing short of money deals, which are clearly evident.” He said, “These illegal outlets cannot run without political blessings from the bottom to the top.”

Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas said, “Illegal activities flourish because the law has collapsed. This nightclub (Birch by Romeo Lane), where innocent people lost their lives, was running under the government’s protection. We strongly condemn this.”

State president of Aam Aadmi Party Amit Palekar has said, “The most shocking fact is that only after the tragedy did the Chief Minister suddenly realise that the nightclub was operating without a licence. The truth is that the club was running because of regular kickbacks to MLAs, ministers and government officials. This corrupt ‘hafta’ system of the BJP government has cost 25 innocent lives.”