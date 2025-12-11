Art from the heart

The Pyde Pyper Art Academy, Dona Paula, will host its annual exhibition-cum-sale titled ‘Copy Cat Kill The Rat’ at Surya Kiran Heritage, Campal. The show will be inaugurated by Panaji Mayor Rohit Monserrate on December 12, 5 p.m. and will be open to the public from December 13 to 16, between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The exhibition will have around 100 original artworks by 48 students, aged four and above. The collection includes pencil and ink drawings, watercolour, oil and acrylic paintings, mixed-media works, and clay sculptures.

Director and curator Wilson D’Souza says the title ‘Copy Cat Kill The Rat’ is meant to highlight the issue of copying in the art world. He adds that all the artworks in this show are completely original and were created without AI, reference apps, or online tutorials. “Even a simple line drawn from your own mind is better than copying someone else’s work,” he says.

This year, students worked on the theme ‘7’, exploring ideas such as the seven deadly sins, seven emotions, Greek mythology, busy public places, textures of Goa, and the seven days of the week. They spent almost three months preparing for the exhibition, attending classes regularly.

D’Souza also notes that many students from the academy have gone on to study at well-known art and design institutes around the world.