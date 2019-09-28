Artists unite

NT BUZZ

The Directorate of Art and Culture, Government of Goa in collaboration with West Zone Cultural Centre (WZCC), Udaipur organised the 12th edition of ‘Chitrankan’ – Contemporary Painters Camp at Sanskruti Bhavan, Patto. The ten-day camp witnessed over 14 participants from Goa and different parts of the country such as Rajasthan, Delhi, Chandigarh, Pune, etc.

The chief guest at the event was minister for art and culture, Govind Gaude. Also present were director of art and culture, Gurudas Pilarnekar; deputy director, Ashok Parab; officer in charge, Shilpgram, WZCC, Udaipur; and senior artist, Krishna Setty.

Addressing the gathering, Gaude congratulated the artists who participated in the camp and showcased their art. “If we put an effort and be consistent with our work then we can take away the satisfaction of what we’ve done. Everything is not about money. It is also about satisfaction and personal achievement and I think that is what you all have done and achieved in these paintings. I hope Chitrankan continues in Goa,” said Gaude.

Gaude also said that that the government intends to set up an art gallery within a period of two years. “We intend to set up a high standard exhibition hall in Goa. We hope to provide a good platform to local and international artists so that they can share their knowledge,” he added.

Goan artist, Viraj Bandare said that participating at this camp has been a great experience and that the camp has been a combination of different styles and techniques. “This camp has expanded our boundaries of vision and understanding as we all discussed different cultures, various visions, languages, etc. On the last day of this camp we have realised that we are all nothing but a thread of different colours woven together in a beautiful fabric, serving the greatest cause of humanity which is art,” said Bandare.

Speaking about her experience at the camp, Delhi-based artist, Sageetha Raj said that painting is fun and not a tedious task for artists. “It’s not only work that we do, it’s the pleasure that we get out of art. It gives us positive energy,” said Raj adding that it was honourable to get appreciation from art students who came to view the exhibition. “The best experience for all of us was that we had so many visitors and they interacted with all the artists asking them about the techniques. Even small school children who came here were so engrossed in the techniques, the colours and the forms that we were using here,” she added.