As cases rise, Goa must speed up work on cancer centre

Panaji: The detection of 1,038 new cases of cancer in the state in 290 days since the oncology department became functional at the Goa Medical College (GMC) should propel the government to take immediate steps to expedite work on the proposed Goa Regional Cancer Centre (GRCC) so that those afflicted with the disease could avail treatment in their homeland.

While the government’s decision to start oncology department helped in detection of cancer prevalent among those attending out-patient department, the absence of a full-fledged treatment facility is sure to add to the agony of those afflicted with the disease, as they would have to travel out of state to avail treatment, said sources in the GMC.

Officials in GMC said that three or more new cases of cancer are being detected in the state on daily basis and that there is a need for a full-fledged cancer treatment centre in the state. The officials feel that the government must decide sooner than later to ensure that state-of-the-art cancer treatment facility becomes functional at the earliest.

According to officials, the state has already received substantial grants from the Centre for setting up the regional cancer centre. They said that the government has to decide on taking the work forward and ensure that the proposed state-of-the-art facility comes up at the earliest.

The GRCC is expected to help provide treatment to cancer-afflicted Goans within the state and save them and their relations from travails of journey and painful treatment. Till the facility becomes a reality, the government has to ensure that cancer patients do not suffer for lack support from government agencies and officials.

The foundation stone for the regional cancer centre was laid more than six months ago but it is surprising to note that construction work has not begun as yet. The reason for delay in starting the work on construction of the cancer treatment facility is intriguing.

While construction of cancer care centre is expected to take 24 months to complete and would be taken care of by the contracting company, the officials feel that government has to ensure that it recruits the required staff simultaneously so that functioning of the cancer treatment facility is not hampered for lack of staff.

While government has announced that it has plans to tie up with reputed cancer care institutions to provide treatment to the patients diagnosed with cancer, it has to ensure that people do not suffer for lack of support from government agencies and officials.