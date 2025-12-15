As Panaji market lights up early, X’mas shoppers turn towards reusable, durable products

Shahin Bepari Lambe

Panaji: Weeks before Christmas, the Panaji main market area has already taken on a festive look, with streets near the municipal market and along the 18th June Road glowing with lights, colour and steady crowds of shoppers easing into the season.

Stalls selling Christmas decorations have lined the streets, offering familiar items such as stars, fairy lights, Santa figures and artificial trees. While many products resemble those seen in previous years, vendors say the difference lies in changing designs, patterns and colour combinations that give traditional decorations a refreshed appeal.

“This year there is nothing very new, but the styles are different,” a shopkeeper in Panaji said. “The balls, lights, Santa figures and trees all have new patterns. That is what makes them special.”

One of the noticeable trends this season is the demand for Christmas-themed hair accessories. Vendors say Christmas hairbands, which gained popularity a few years ago, continue to sell well, along with newer additions such as hair clips, hair ties, bows and headbands featuring Santa faces and Christmas tree motifs. Santa caps made of cotton and velvet, along with decorative hair bows, are especially popular among children and young adults.

The market has also seen a growing shift towards eco-friendly decorations. Several stalls are now offering décor made from cloth, wood and recycled materials, reflecting a move away from plastic items. Sellers say shoppers are increasingly looking for products that are reusable, durable and environmentally safe.

“Customers are asking for products that last longer and are safe for nature,” said vendor Leena D’Souza. “There is a clear move towards eco-friendly Christmas décor. These items look elegant, are safe and are available at reasonable rates.” She added that the market has been crowded with families, local residents and tourists, with the festive mood clearly visible.

Local residents say the early decorations and lively atmosphere have added to the spirit of the season. “It feels lovely to see Panaji so lively,” said Maria Fernandes, adding, “The decorations bring happiness, and there are options for every budget.”

Traders with long experience say specific items are drawing attention this year. Sunil Naik, who has been selling Christmas lights for over a decade, said multi-coloured LED lights and handcrafted stars are among the bestsellers. “People want something special, not just plain lights,” he said.

Tourists are also contributing to the seasonal rush. Antonio Pereira, who sells Christmas trees and ornament sets, said visitors from other states and countries enjoy picking up decorations with a local flavour. “They love taking back something different,” he said.