‘Asia’s tallest Lord Ram statue a moment of pride for Goans’

NT Reporter | Margao

PWD Minister Digambar Kamat announced on Tuesday that the tallest statue of Lord Ram in Asia has been installed at Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math in Canacona, calling it a moment of great pride for Goans.

Kamat said, “The 77-foot bronze statue will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 28.” He said that the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has wholeheartedly supported the infrastructural works undertaken here, including the construction of a helipad.

Kamat said Partagali Math has undergone a significant transformation and has emerged as a spiritual centre for devotees.

“A high-level meeting was convened to review the final arrangements for the event. I, along with the president of the Central Committee of Partagali Math, Shrinivas Dempo, inspected key areas, and Dempo also provided insights regarding the preparations undertaken at the Math,” he said briefing the media.

Art & Culture Minister and local MLA Ramesh Tawadkar, South Goa Collector Egna Cleetus and officers of Goa administration were among those present during the inspection of the works.