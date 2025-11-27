Assamese cinema steals the spotlight

NT BUZZ

The teams behind two Assamese works—‘Bhaimon Da’ (feature film) and ‘Patralekha’ (non-feature film) opened their hearts and creative journeys at a press conference at the ongoing IFFI.

Director Sasanka Samir introduced ‘Bhaimon Da’, the first commercial biopic on the iconic Assamese filmmaker Munin Barua, fondly known as Bhaimon Da.

Narrating Barua’s journey from modest beginnings to cinematic mastery, the film revisits his struggles, creative evolution, and behind-the-scenes moments from cherished films.

“Munin Barua gave his entire life to Assamese cinema. His passion, his dreams, and his sacrifices shaped our film culture. I wanted to capture not just his journey, but the spirit of 90 years of our cinematic history,” said Samir.

The film is the result of nearly five years of research and development, including extensive archival work, interviews, and statewide travel. It features over 120 shooting locations and 360 performers. “This is not just a biopic—it is a tribute to every artist, technician, and audience member who has kept Assamese cinema alive. This film belongs to them,” said Samir.Director and author Namrata Datta unveiled her evocative short film ‘Patralekha’, a work that breathes cinematic life into a hauntingly abstract song by Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

Speaking about her inspiration, Datta shared, “The song carried a strange, unspoken pain—a love that lingered. I felt compelled to continue that story, to give shape to what the lyrics only hinted at.”

Cinematographer and co-producer Utpal Datta discussed the film’s distinctive imagery: “Their lives are in twilight—burdened yet hopeful. Our lighting mirrors that emotional landscape.”

Reflecting on the film’s minimal budget, he said with candid humour: “People like us who don’t have money should not produce films—but love for cinema makes us fearless. We didn’t calculate what we spent. We simply made the film we believed in.”