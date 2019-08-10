Assembly adjourned sine die

Panaji: The 20-day monsoon session of Goa legislative Assembly that had started on July 15 was adjourned sine die on Friday.

During the session, the House passed legislations which included the Goa State Higher Education Council (Amendment) Bill; the Goa, Daman and Diu Marine Fishing (Amendment) Bill; the Goa Staff Selection Bill; the Goa Land Revenue Code (Amendment) Bill; the Goa Change of Name and Surname (amendment) Bill; the Goa Non-biodegradable garbage (control) bill; the Goa clinical establishments (registration and regulation) bill; the Goa Indian System of Medicine and Homeopathy Council (amendment) bill and the Goa Ayurvedic and other allied system of medicine council bill.

The assembly also discussed various issues like lack of employment to Goans in private sector, preservation of land, power supply, potholes etc.

The session was significant as Pramod Sawant answered on the floor of the House as the Chief Minister and Rajesh Patnekar managed the proceedings in the House as a Speaker for the first time.

Election for the post of Deputy Speaker was also held and Canacona MLA Isidore Fernandes elected unanimously to the post.