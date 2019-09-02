Assolna, Ambelim VPs seek more time to complete CZMP

Margao: Village panchayats of Assolna and Ambelim, on Friday, sought additional time from the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority to prepare the coastal zone management plans, even as Ambelim panchayat submitted its preliminary findings under protest.

Ambelim panchayat submitted its preliminary findings pertaining to the flawed the CZMP prepared by the Chennai-based consultancy company vis-a-vis physical inputs from local communities, including fishermen.

Panchayat members informed this daily that the panchayat has submitted its preliminary findings under protest, however, in the absence of a technical person a lot needs to be done to prepare an accurate plan.

They informed if the panchayat is granted more time a more accurate plan will be prepared as the present controversial plan had ignored a lot of ground facts pertaining to the village, especially, the fishing community.

On the other hand, Assolna village submitted a memorandum seeking time till November 30 to prepare the draft plan.

Sarpanch Xavier Almeida said that the panchayat has been forced to take up drafting of the plan for the village with the help of experts.

Almeida informed that there are many errors in the plan prepared by NCSCM, and added that bunds, sluice gates HTL CRZIII water bodies, fisher folk areas, ecologically sensitive areas have not been depicted in the plan. He further said that the finalisation of the plan prepared by the Chennai-based company would have been catastrophic, and added that there would have been unprecedented impact on the village as houses and other socio-economic assets are not depicted in the said plan.