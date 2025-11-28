At Partagali Math, anniv celebrations start with havans, adoration of Shree Ram & Shree Vitthal

Special Correspondent | Panaji

The 550-year celebrations of the Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math tradition commenced on Thursday – Margashirsha Shukla Saptami – at the Math premises, in Canacona taluka, with multiple Havan rituals.

The day started with Devata Prarthana for Shree Ramdev and Shree Veer Vitthal by Havan Sevadars and the commencement of Shree Rama Nama Taraka Mantra Japa Havana. In addition, Laghu Poornahuti and Prasad to Havan Sevadars at the hands of Swamiji were organised. Finally, Bramhana Samaradhana and Maha Annasantarpan were held.

The celebrations will conclude on December 7 – Margashirsha Krishna Tritiya – with Maha Poornahuti.

The day also witnessed the meeting – Samagam – of Shree Palimaru Mathadheesh Shreemad Vidyadheesha Teertha Swami and Patta Shishya Shreemad Vidyarajeshwara Teertha Swami with the Gokarna Partagali Jeevottam Mathadheesh Shreemad Vidyadheesh Teerth Swami. The two religious heads are visiting the Partagali Math for the 11-day mega event.

Earlier in the day, the Partagali Math Swamiji carried out the consecration ceremony – Pratishthapana – of the 77-foot bronze statue of Shree Ram.

The opening day of the celebrations witnessed Parayana Yana on Brahmasootra – Anuvyakhyana, Pravachana on Valmiki Ramayana (Bal Kanda), Bhajan Seva, Shibikotsava and Asthavadhana Seva, and Bhakti Sangeet by Anup Jalota.

The 11-day-long celebrations will feature a series of spiritual, cultural, and social events, including religious music concerts by Shankar Mahadevan, Maithili Thakur, and Mahesh Kale.

Meanwhile, Shree Rama Digvijaya Ratha Yatra – the chariot procession – arrived at Partagali Math on November 26 amid fanfare and was received by the Swamiji of the Partagali Math along with a large number of devotees.

After a month-long Digvijaya, traversing seven Indian states and thousands of kilometres, and touching the hearts of countless Japaks and Samaj Bandhavas, the chariot had

begun its journey from the holy Badrinath town in Uttarakhand, where the tradition of the Partagali Math was established.

Shree Saunsthan Gaudapadacharya Kavale Mathadheesh Shreemad Shivanand Saraswati Swami and Shree Chitrapur Mathadheesh Shreemad Sadyojat Shankarashram Swami will arrive at the Partagali Math on December 4 to participate in the celebrations.