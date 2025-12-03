At SFX Feast, leaders echo Bishop’s call for safeguarding Goa

Margao: Politicians—including Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Leader of the Opposition Yuri Alemao—extended greetings to citizens attending the feast of St Francis Xavier on Wednesday at the Bom Jesus Basilica in Old Goa.

“I extend my warmest greetings on the occasion of the feast of St Francis Xavier to everyone. The government is actively supporting Church committees to ensure seamless execution of festivities,” Sawant said.

“May the Goencho Saib bless and safeguard us all. Today, the main celebrant of the high mass, Auxiliary Bishop of Goa and Daman, Simiao P Fernandes, delivered a poignant message urging the protection of Goa’s environment. I firmly believe that we must all make a genuine effort to preserve our environment. St Francis Xavier has provided us with protection and hope. It is imperative that we unite in our endeavour to safeguard Goa,” Alemao said following the mass.

Speaking to the media, Aldona Congress MLA Carlos Ferreira said that this is the jubilee year proclaimed by the Pope, celebrating a theme of immense significance.

“This year, the feast is observed with the hope that we will emulate the footsteps of St Francis Xavier, the Protector of Goa, and strive to pray together and remain united so that Goa is not destroyed. Happy feast to all,” he said.

Fatorda MLA and GFP leader Vijai Sardesai said he annually attends the feast to seek the blessings of St Francis Xavier. “May the Goencho Saib lend his support in preserving the remaining pristine areas of Goa,” he added.

“I extend my festive greetings to all Goans, including those residing abroad. May St Francis Xavier guide and protect us. The Auxiliary Bishop has imparted a clear message regarding environmental protection, and I believe it is our collective responsibility,” said Quepem Congress MLA Altone D Costa.

Former CM Churchill Alemao said he had received a lot of blessings from the saint. “Let St Francis Xavier help us all,” he said.