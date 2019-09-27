Atithi Devo Bhava loses its meaning in Goa

v

ROHAN SHRIVASTAV | NT

Panaji

It appears that ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ has lost its meaning in Goa as a section of domestic tourists and habitual troublemakers are not making a hospitable atmosphere for the foreign tourists visiting the state.

The foreign tourists are harassed in different ways: some domestic tourists ogle at women tourists in bikinis relaxing on deck-beds at shacks, while others shoot on their mobile cameras videos of foreigners sunbathing at the beach.

Still some other domestic tourists pass vulgar comments.

As per the official figures provided by the tourism department, the footfall of foreign tourists from 30-40 different countries has increased in the last three tourism seasons. The

figures indicate that the arrival of foreign tourists went up to over nine lakh in 2018 as compared to 6.80 lakh in 2016.

With the rise in the number of foreign tourists, crimes against the visitors have also been on the rise. However, not all incidents are reported with the state police or other enforcement agencies.

Incidents of tourists being stalked, robbed and raped have been reported in recent times, tarnishing the image of the tourist heaven and raising concerns over safety of foreigners.

Shack Owners’ Welfare Society president Cruz Cardozo says that taking advantage of foreigners’ friendly approach certain people compel the women tourists to take selfies with them.

“Around 20 per cent of Indians, including domestic tourists and migrant labourers, indulge in this. We have seen domestic tourists staring at foreign tourists and unnecessarily starting conversations, and then they ask the foreign visitors for a selfie. Many a times foreigners don’t turn down their requests, fearing that troublemakers may strike back,” Cardozo says, observing that some people come to Goa only for booze and to seek an opportunity to take photographs with a bikini-clad girl.

He fears that the photographs of foreigners could be morphed and posted on social media platforms, which would not only tarnishing the image of the state, but also put off the genuine domestic tourists who come down with their families and friends to enjoy holidays.

Director of ‘First Class Holiday’ Atish Fernandes says the most favourite activity of domestic tourists is to take a selfie with a foreign tourist relaxing on the beach.

“Also, trinket hawkers and street performers seem to be an irritant. But the sunbathers seem to be amiable towards the women selling fruit on the beaches,” Fernandes reckons.

President of Travel and Tourism Association of Goa Savio Messias says Indian tourists ogle and stare at foreigners, and this is mostly observed on the North Goa coastal belt.

This does not happen at South Goa beaches, he says.

“Our beaches are not meant for hawkers, masseuses and touts. Pimping also goes on North Goa beaches… these things are not happening in the South. The foreigners seeking a peaceful holiday prefer South Goa, while the foreigners looking for a holiday full of entertainment, clubs, and nightlife prefers North Goa,” he says.

Messias is of the opinion that the tourist police, shack owners and locals should cooperate and work together to drive away all the annoying people before foreign tourists shy away from Goa.