Azgaonkar puts his foot down on GITM 2019

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Ignoring the strong recommendation of the state tourism apex body, Travel and Tourism Association of Goa, as regards rescheduling the date of the proposed Goa International Travel Mart 2019 (GITM 2019), Minister for Tourism Manohar ‘Babu’ Azgaonkar has instructed department of tourism officials to go ahead with the event from October 23 to October 25, with an exorbitant budget of Rs 4.78 crore.

The DoT will be holding this event after a break of a few years at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukerjee Stadium at Taleigao.

The first two editions of the GITM were held in the years 2011 and 2014.

The TTAG recommendation has been justified due to the proximity of the GITM 2019 schedule to the World Travel Market (WTM) London, which will be held from November 4 to November 6, 2019.

TTAG president Savio Messias told this daily that the GITM 2019 should be held next year, with dates for the same announced much earlier, so that the international participants can plan their Goa visit, as also take care of other things like visas and so on.

“We have already shared our concern with the government,” he added.

“Presently, the most successful travel mart in India is the Kerala Travel Mart, which is held every two years,” Messias said, opining that Goa should likewise have a travel mart, organised in a disciplined manner.

A highly-placed tourism official in the government told this daily that ideally speaking, the Goa International Travel Mart should be rescheduled to next year.

“However, the Minister for Tourism Manohar ‘Babu’ Azgaonkar is keen on holding it this year itself, and is not in favour of its postponement,” he added.

The department of tourism expects 125 foreigners to attend the GITM 2019, including those from the USA, the UK, France, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Scandinavian, Baltics, CIS, Australia, New Zealand, Croatia, Bulgaria, Israel, Jordan, UAE, Middle East, Italy, Czech Republic, Russia,

Poland, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, and Malaysia.

However as the WTM London 2019 is scheduled just a week after the GITM 2019, it would be very difficult to guarantee the presence of buyers from these countries at the Goa event, especially as the London travel market is an prestigious event and buyers from every country desire to attend the same.

The GITM 2019 promises to bring together travel companies, hoteliers, eco-tourism, adventure, wildlife, nightlife, event managers, wedding planners, wellness and other leisure enterprises under one roof to showcase the tourism investment potential in the state.

Interestingly, Azgaonkar, after taking up the tourism portfolio in 2017, had maintained that an annual calendar of tourism activities in Goa would be prepared every year.

However, no such calendar is available and the dates of the tourism events in the state are changed as desired, without considering the inconvenience caused to tourism stakeholders, due to such last-minute changes.

The GITM 2019 had initially been planned in September 2019, but was later pushed to October.

Reacting to the absence of a proper tourism calendar for Goa, the TTAG president said that holding events at short notice will do neither any good for tourism stakeholders from Goa nor the visitors to the GITM.