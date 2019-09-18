Babush gets Greater Panaji PDA

Panaji: The state government has appointed Panaji MLA Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate as chairman of Greater Panaji Planning and Development Authority (GPPDA), while St Andre MLA Francis Silveira has been appointed as chairman of North Goa PDA and Cuncolim MLA Clafasio Dias has been appointed as chairman of Mormugao PDA.

Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar, who also holds the Town and Country Planning portfolio, told this daily that the orders appointing Monserrate, Silveira and Dias as chairmen of GPPDA, NGPDA and MPDA have been issued by the department.

It may be recalled that a group of ten Congress legislators led by Kavlekar had defected to BJP in July. The Pramod Sawant-led government has been rewarding these defected MLAs with chairmanship of various corporations and PDAs.

Kavlekar further said that the order appointing Nuvem MLA Wilfred D’Sa as chairman of South Goa PDA will be issued later this week.

The government has already awarded cabinet berths to Kavlekar, Jennifer Monserrate and Filipe Neri Rodrigues soon after their defection to the BJP.

Canacona MLA Isidore Fernandes has been made Deputy Speaker of the state assembly and also appointed as chairman of Goa Forest Development Corporation. Thivim MLA Nilkanth Halarnkar has been appointed chairman of Info Tech Corporation of Goa and Santa Cruz MLA Antonio Fernandes has been made chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Board.