Babush vows to keep his word on removal of casino vessels

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Stating that even though he would not be able to move the offshore casinos out of the Mandovi river within 100 days of his election as the city MLA, Panaji legislator Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate on Wednesday promised to keep his word sooner than later.

Monserrate said that he will discuss the issue with Minister for Garbage Management Michael Lobo, who has agreed to provide anchoring space to these casino vessels along the Calangute constituency.

Monserrate, in his manifesto for the Panaji bypoll, had assured the voters of removing the offshore casinos from the Mandovi within 100 days of being elected as the city MLA.

The 100-day period ends on August 30.

“I would request the people not to catch me on this deadline as I have not given up my resolution to move them away from the city,” Monserrate said, adding that people should judge his report card at the end of his term in 2022.

The city MLA said that since the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is round the corner and there would be a lull in the government offices during this period, he will initiate the activity for shifting of the offshore casinos after the particular

festival. “I intend to meet Lobo after Ganesh Chaturthi, as also discuss the issue with his (constituency) people,” he noted.

Incidentally, the Corporation of the City of Panaji, which is ruled by the Monserrate panel had announced that its council would soon pass a resolution for stopping the renewal of trade licences of the offshore casinos.

The representatives of the offshore casinos approach the CCP between April and June, every year, for such renewals.

Monserrate said the particular decision of the CCP is an indication of his pledge to move out the offshore casinos from the Mandovi.

Speaking about the implementation of pay parking system on two major roads in the city – 18th June Road and Dr Atmaram Borkar Road – from October 1, 2019, Monserrate said the pay parking system introduced by the CCP in 2016 failed because of the lack of will on the part of those implementing it.

“Now, we will implement the pay parking system in the city by recruiting a professional contractor, who will carry out the task with total discipline,” the city MLA stated, adding that those people, who park their vehicles in Panaji for long hours so that they can pass off their time in the city, will have to pay for the same.

“The city doesn’t want to entertain these people free of cost,” he observed.