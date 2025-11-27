Baina dacoity case: Six nabbed in Odisha, Mumbai

NT Reporter | Vasco

Mormugao police have arrested six of the dacoits involved in the daring Baina dacoity at Nayak family’s flat, with police officers confirming that the accused were traced to Odisha, Mumbai in Maharashtra and other locations.

The arrested accused are expected to be brought to Goa late Wednesday night or Thursday morning. According to police, they have recovered a large portion of the looted valuables.

Speaking to media persons, Mormugao police inspector Sherif Jaques said six accused have been arrested and efforts are on to trace the seventh robber.

Sources in the police said some of the accused were nabbed in Odisha, while others were caught in Mumbai where they had allegedly gone to sell the stolen gold.

All six arrested accused were brought to Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, and the Goa police team is now escorting them to the state for further questioning.

It may be noted that police teams had travelled out of the state to track the accused following the dacoity that occurred in the early hours of November 18. A gang of at least seven armed and masked robbers had assaulted Sagar Nayak family in their sixth-floor flat at Chamundi Arcade at Baina in Mormugao, and decamped with Rs 1 lakh in cash, gold ornaments and silver utensils all worth Rs 45 lakh.

The gang had brutally assaulted Nayak and his family members before escaping with the loot. The dacoity sparked fear across the state, particularly as it occurred within months of dacoits striking at Dona Paula and Mapusa, targeting two bungalows of prominent citizens.

As a part of the ongoing inquiry into the Baina dacoity case, Jaques visited Nayak on Wednesday. Jaques said senior officers, including the Director General of Police, Inspector General of Police, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Superintendent of Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police and other officials, worked hard on the investigation. He said the robbers were arrested after intensive inquiry and tracking through multiple channels.

Cops probing role of cook

Vasco: In a twist to the Baina dacoity case, police are now investigating the role of an Odisha youth, who was employed as a cook by the Nayak family. According to sources in police, the youth worked as a cook in Nayak’s flat for two years. He later left Goa last year. The youth is one of the accused who have been arrested in connection with the case. Sources said all the arrested accused are history sheeters. Police are now probing whether the cook in Nayak’s flat was the mastermind behind the dacoity.