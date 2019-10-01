Ban on single-use plastic from tomorrow: CM

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that the government will ban the single-use plastic in the state from October 2, 2019, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

“The government, from October 2 will ban the single-use plastic in the state,” the Chief Minister stated, pointing out, “We are also going to launch environment-friendly carry bags through Goa Handicrafts Rural and Small Scale Industries Development Corporation.”

“These carry bags would be distributed to the people through village panchayats and municipal bodies, at a minimum price,” he mentioned.

The state legislative assembly has already passed a Bill banning manufacture, sale and utilisation of single-use plastic items and carry bags, with a penalty ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3 lakh for violators.

Earlier, the Chief Minister chaired a meeting of the party MLAs as well as Mandal presidents of the Bharatiya Janata Party, in view of the programmes to be undertaken by the BJP to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma. BJP proposes to hold various programmes in this context from October 2, 2019 to January 30, 2010.

The Chief Minister informed that four-month long celebrations would be flagged off on October 2, in all 40 constituencies, and during the entire period, ideology of the Mahatma on various topics such as Swadesh, Swavlamban, Khadi, cleanliness and so on would be taken to people, on antyoday basis, right up to the last person in the society.

“Congress only used the name of the Mahatma for personal gains, but the BJP will take his thoughts to the people in the real sense,” he stated, adding that the Congressmen neither acted as per the vision of Gandhiji, nor took people on the path of the Mahatma.

The meeting also discussed the forthcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra and possibility of the state BJP leaders going to Maharashtra for participating in the election campaign.