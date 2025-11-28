Bangladesh nat’ls behind Dona Paula, Mapusa dacoities not linked: DGP

NT Reporter | Panaji

Bangladesh nationals involved in the Dona Paula and Mapusa dacoities were not from the same groups, said Director General of Police (DGP) Alok Kumar. He said that they fled to their country after committing the crimes.

He denied any link between Bangladeshi nationals and the Baina dacoity case.

“The previous incidents in Dona Paula and Mapusa have Bangladesh links,” said Kumar.

He said the number of Bangladesh nationals illegally staying in Goa and deported this year is higher than in previous years.

“Our focus is to detect and deport them (Bangladeshi nationals). More than 30 such people have been deported this year,” said Kumar.

Referring to reports that disclosed investigation details, Kumar urged the media to refrain from publishing such information.

“So many times we have this tendency; the police also feel that they have to tell their good work, they have to give all the details. The public is also interested, the media also wants to know, but many times we have to suppress that curiosity,” said Kumar.