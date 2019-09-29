Bank deposits are safe, reassures Khalap

Mapusa: Ramakant Khalap, a director of Mapusa Urban Co-operative Bank, on Saturday reassured shareholders and depositors that all deposits are safe and that there is no need to worry.

Addressing a press conference in the city in the presence of bank chairman Gurudas Natekar and other board of directors and in the light of the stormy annual general meeting of the co-operative bank, Khalap said the proposal for merger of the Mapusa Urban Bank has been sent to Thane Janata Sahakari Bank.

“We will meet the Chief Minister and the Cooperative Minister over the merger plan,” he said.

Stating that all bank deposits are safe, Khalap said, “Currently all our deposits amount to Rs 350 crore, out of which first 500 depositors’ money runs into around Rs 90 crore. The depositors are not fighting as they have faith in the bank. The bank has got government security of Rs 200 crore, which can be used to repay depositors,” he explained. The bank has insured the deposit up to Rs 1 lakh with the directorate general of insurance, and can get insurance amount of Rs 160 crore, he added.

Replying to a question on the merger plan, Khalap said, “We have sent our proposal to Thane Janata Sahakari Bank, and have been in touch with them.”

Commenting on the tumultuous AGM, Khalap said that some shareholders have been trying to hijack bank meetings for quite some time.