Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said it may not be possible to take all of Gandhiji’s thoughts forward, but the government has taken one step in cleanliness and banned single use plastics. He said it is a three-step move : awareness, availability and avoidance.

The Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary was observed at Old Goa. The chief minister garlanded the statue of Mohandas Gandhi. This was followed by union Ayush Minister Shripad Naik.