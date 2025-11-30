Bardez tops HIV+ cases as state sees 237 infections in 10 months

Padmavati Prabhu

Panaji : Goa reported 237 HIV+ cases between January and October 2025, with over 70 per cent of them being males, statistics released by the Goa State AIDS Control Society (GSACS) stated.

Of the total cases detected, the sexual route remained the predominant mode of transmission, accounting for 223 cases (97.8%). This was followed by parent-to-child transmission with two cases (0.9%) and infected syringes and needles with one case (0.4%), among others.

During the same period, seven AIDS cases were detected in the state, while 20 deaths due to AIDS have been reported from January to September 2025.

Nearly 60 per cent of the HIV+ cases were concentrated in four talukas, with Bardez reporting the highest number at 55 cases (24.1%), followed by Salcete with 33 cases (14.4%), Tiswadi with 24 cases (10.5%) and Mormugao with 23 cases (10%).

Presently, 3,577 people living with HIV (PLHIVs) are alive on antiretroviral treatment (ART) from 2005 up to October 2025.

To improve living conditions for PLHIVs, GSACS has undertaken several initiatives including free access to ART, regular medical check-ups, referral linkages, and nutritional support through care and support centres (CSCs), among others.

GSACS project director Dr Vandana Dhume said, “Routine medical examinations are conducted for early detection and treatment of opportunistic infections. Linkages and referrals are facilitated for specialised healthcare services, including management of co-infections, mental health conditions, and substance-use disorders,” adding that nutritional assessments and support are provided via CSCs to promote the wellbeing and immunity of PLHIVs.

Dr Dhume said that counsellors and CSC outreach teams conduct home visits, follow-ups and community-level support activities to ensure adherence to ART and retention in care.

“Issues related to stigma and discrimination are addressed through the appointment of an ombudsman, who reviews complaints. Grievances raised by PLHIVs are reviewed and resolved during the state grievance redressal committee meetings,” she said.