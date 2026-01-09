BCCI appoints Dessai as India manager

NT Reporter

Panjim

Goa Cricket Association (GCA) president and former Ranji Trophy player Mahesh Dessai has been appointed as the team manager for the upcoming India–New Zealand international series to be played in India.

“I am deeply honoured by this appointment and thankful to ICC chairman Jay Shah, as well as the president, secretary and managing committee of the BCCI for entrusting me with this responsibility. It is a privilege to serve Indian cricket at the national level,” Dessai said.

He added that the recognition reflected the collective efforts of Goa cricket. “This is not just a personal achievement but a reflection of the disciplined administration and consistent work of the Goa Cricket Association. I will discharge my duties with sincerity and dedication while upholding the values of Indian cricket,” he said.

The GCA congratulated Dessai on his appointment and wished him success during his assignment.