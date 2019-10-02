Beach cleaning work restarts

Panaji: The work of cleaning of beaches was restarted on Tuesday with Karnataka Commercial and Industrial Corporation (KCIC), the new agency appointed by the tourism department taking over from Drishti Lifesaving Pvt Ltd and providing comprehensive services for cleaning beaches along the state’s coast.

The three-year contract to the new agency has been awarded for a cost of Rs 25 crore by the government from October 1 after following the due process. The agency will be providing various services including collection, segregation, transportation and disposal of garbage at 37 beaches across Goa.

Speaking to this daily, Tourism director Sanjeev Gadkar said that the department has designated supervisors and wardens to carry out inspection four times a day in order to ensure that the work done by the agency is up to the mark and the collected garbage is lifted from the beaches.

He informed that Goa Electronics Ltd has been asked to develop an application on behalf of the department through which it will monitor day-to-day activities and supervise the entire beach cleaning operation by the agency.

“The app will be designed in such a way that a picture of the unattended waste can be uploaded along with the location and the same will be sent to the agency who then will be asked to clear it within a specified time,” Gadkar

explained. Gadkar informed that the waste collected on the beaches will be sent to the Saligao garbage treatment plant for scientific disposal, adding the waste would be segregated by the agency at the beaches itself.

Drishti Lifesaving Pvt Ltd was handling the waste on Goan beaches since December 2016 after the government discontinued earlier contract issued to two contractors.