Beach shack policy: govt challenges NGT order in HC

Panaji: The state government has filed a petition before the High Court of Bombay at Goa challenging the order of National Green Tribunal, which had stayed the implementation of the beach shack policy till Goa government finalised coastal zone management plan.

The High Court will hear on Monday both the petitions – one file by government and another filed by the Shack Owners Welfare Society. The government had stated that it will ready the CZMP within time. However, it had demanded that time being the state should be allowed to give permissions for setting up beach shacks.

The NGT had observed that an application was filed by the state of Goa seeking extension of time for finalising the CZMP under the provisions of the Environment Protection Act, 1986.

The NGT had observed on the application that on due consideration, it extends the time up to November 15, 2019 subject to the condition that the beach shack policy may not be operated till finalisation of the CZMP.

It would be open to the state to finalise the CZMP immediately without waiting for time till November 15, 2019, the NGT had said.