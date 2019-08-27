Betalbatim beat Pax of Nagoa to book semis berth

NT NETWORK

Nuvem

Savan Lotlekar and Clifford Miranda scored a goal each as Betalbatim Sporting edged past a spirited Pax of Nagoa 2-1 and entered the semifinals of Parish Youth Cup football tournament, at church grounds, Nuvem on Monday.

Starting the match on a bright note, Betalbatim went into the lead in the very first minute of play when attacking medio Savan Lotlekar came in possession of the ball passed from the right flank and after taking two steps forward banged it past the bewildered Pax of Nagoa keeper Pranav Khotarkar.

The match then played on even terms with both the teams having possession but Betalbatim kept on pressuring their rivals with sudden forays.

Both the teams looked out for an opening and there were moves and counter moves but the goalkeepers of both the teams proved to be good pair of hands on either side.Betalbatim Sporting improved their match by a few notches and in the 30th minute buttressed their lead through Clifford Miranda whose angular effort gave no chance at all to Pax of Nagoa keeper Pranav.

The second session saw Pax of Nagoa going all out for the kill and a goal looked imminent in their favour. Christo De Melo and Euzebio Fernandes had few shots at the rival goal which missed the target narrowly. Pax of Nagoa continued with their attacking play and their hard efforts finally bore fruits when in the 65th minute Wilson Fernandes pulled back a goal for his team.

As time ticked by, Betalbatim held on to their lead with some tough defending to carry the day in their favour.