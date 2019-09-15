Betalbatim pip Rossman to enter quarters

NT NETWORK

Cansaulim

A 45th minute strike by attacking medio Dylon Rodrigues was enough for Betalbatim Sporting Club to over-come Rossman Cruz SC, Nagoa-Verna by a solitary goal and enter the quarterfinals of CAC’s Three Kings Cup Football Tournament played at TB Cunha Sports Complex grounds, Cansaulim on Saturday.

The all important goal came off following a forward pass on the top of the box where Dylon Rodrigues unleashed a powerful shot that crashed to the far corner of Rossman Cruz SC nets, giving no chance at all to keeper Pranav Kotarkar.

Both the teams played on level terms in the first session and despite some good chances that fell to them, neither of the team were able to find the mark with the first half remaining blank.

It was Betalbatim’s Dylan who created a flutter twice in the first half with his speedy runs and fire power, first in the 9th minute when his rasping dirve just missed the mark and then on the other count in the 18th minute, he saw his effort smartly collected by rival keeper Pranav with ease.

Rossman Cruz SC too had their chances in the first half with Myron Fernandes and Frazer D’Costa creating atleast four dangerous forays all of which failed to materialise to lack of poor shooting abilities.

The second session began well for Betalbatim Sporting Club as Ronaldo Coelho and Dylan Rodrigues combined well with each other to create openings. After missing twice to find the mark, Dylon bulged the nets to beat the Rossman Cruz SC keeper with a great shot from the top of the box off a pass from Ronaldo Coelho.

Rossman Cruz SC came up with lethal moves wherein Christo De Mello and Euzebio Fernandes were in the thick of action but the Betalbatim Sporting defence ably managed by Manushawn Fernandes and company stood firm to deny Rossman Cruz from finding the mark.