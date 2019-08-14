Betalbatim SC get better of Navelim Sporting

NT NETWORK

Betalbatim Sporting Club progressed to the quarterfinals of Nuvem Parish Cup football tournament after beating Navelim Sporting 6-4 via tie-breaker, at Church grounds, Nuvem on Tuesday. The teams played out a 1-1 draw during the regulation time.

Navelim Sporting surged into the lead in the 18th minute through a goal scored by Rovan Pereira whose angular header off a smart cross gave no chance at all to the Betalbatim Sporting keeper Milton De Souza.

Navelim Sporting, despite having more of a ball possession in the first half, could not buttress their lead due to some stout defending by Betalbatim Sporting.

Navelim Sporting dominated the first half proceedings, but as the match progressed they seemed to have lost their touch and allowed Betalbatim Sporting take control of the second half proceedings.

Navelim strikers Clinton Niasso, Rovan Pereira and Aulon Gomes combined well to put pressure on Betalbatim defence, but Betalbatim defender Manushawn Fernandes stood his ground firm to foil all their

attempts.

The match continued with Navelim having a larger say in the proceedings but when it came to finishing, their strikers struggled to strike accurately.

The second session saw Betalbatim Sporting regrouping well and as they prodded the rival defence with some occasional forays, the Navelim defence began to lose concentration. And on one such occasion they cracked under pressure wherein the referee awarded a penalty in favour of the Betalbatim team following an infringement in the 58th minute.

Betalbatim’s attacking medio Klusner Pereira stepped up to take the penalty and coolly shot it into the nets beating Navelim Sporting keeper Selvin Gomes.

The match was then played on level terms with both the teams having some good chances to find the mark, but the goalkeepers on either side stood bravely under the bar to make some spectacular saves.

As the teams were involved in a deadlock, the tie-breaker system had to be adopted to decide the winners wherein Betalbatim Sporting proved to be better shooters, finding the mark through Klusner Pereira, Manushawn Fernandes, Ronaldo Coelho, Selio Fernandes and Jesus Ferrao.

For Navelim Sporting, only Clinton Niasso, Aulon Gomes and Nevin Pereira could be on target.