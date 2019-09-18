Betalbatim woman smothers her 2-year-old daughter

Margao: In a brutal incident reported at Nagwaddo, Betalbatim, on Tuesday, a 32-year-old woman allegedly killed her two year-and four month-old daughter.

The Colva police provided the name of the woman as Azia Rodrigues. A complaint has been filed by Sebastina Rodrigues (65), a family member of Azia.

The police said that earlier the accused was detained, interrogated and later arrested.

Offence under section 302 of the IPC has been registered against the accused for committing murder.

The motive beyond smothering the child is not known, said the police.

“We have arrested the woman and she is being interrogated further. Her health background is being checked. Her family members are being interrogated to get details about the incident and her health condition,” said the police.

The girl was rushed to the Hospicio Hospital, Margao, for treatment by policemen, however, she was declared dead by the doctor on duty.

The incident, according to the police took place at 1pm while the girl was playing.

What made the woman to take such a drastic step is being investigated, said a senior police officer.

One of the police officers associated with the investigation of the case said that it appears that the mother was depressed, however, investigation is on.

According to Superintendent of Police South Goa Arvind Gawas, during the morning session, both mother and daughter besides mother-in-law were at home.

The husband of the woman is working outside India, said the police.